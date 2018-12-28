Moped driver dragged in Seminole County hit-and-run crash, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are attempting to contact the driver of a vehicle that they say ran over a moped driver who had fallen into the road on Friday in Seminole County.

According to the crash report, a 26-year-old woman was driving her moped west on Aloma Avenue near Tuskawilla Road when she lost control and was ejected onto the road.

A 1995 Nissan Pathfinder driving west on Aloma Avenue ran over the woman, dragging her under the SUV. When the victim dislodged from under the vehicle the SUV pulled into a nearby gas station before leaving the area, troopers said.

The woman was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in serious condition, according to the report.

A witness took a photo of the Nissan before it left and troopers are currently trying to contact the registered owner, according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.