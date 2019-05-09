More charges filed against Osceola substitute teacher accused of molesting girls

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - More charges have been filed against a former Osceola County substitute teacher accused of molesting young girls at several elementary schools, according to records with the Osceola Clerk of Courts.

Syed Asher, 19, is accused of inappropriately touching students at three of the nine schools where he worked as a substitute teacher for Osceola County Schools. He was previously charged with nine counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of victims under 12 and 18 years old.

Court records show three additional lewd or lascivious molestation charges were filed Wednesday against Asher. The offenses against victims under 12 years old occurred Feb. 8 and Feb. 28, records show. On those dates, according to Osceola County School officials, Asher was working at Boggy Creek Elementary and Pleasant Hill Elementary.

Asher was first arrested March 4, then again April 9 and 10. Osceola County Jail records show he was booked into the jail Wednesday on the three additional charges.



Asher is scheduled to have a first appearance at 1 p.m., when his bond will be set or denied.

Police interviews audio revealed, Asher admitted to police after his first arrest that he did touch some students and said he "made a mistake” and thought the victim’s were “beautiful and attractive.”

Asher admitted to touching girls in classrooms at Boggy Creek Elementary School, Mill Creek Elementary School and Flora Ridge Elementary School, according to the arrest warrant.

After the allegations came to light on March 1, Osceola County School officials personally contacted more than 200 parents and guardians of all students who had direct contact with the suspect.

Detectives were continuing to interview students as of last month and had spoken with more than 100 students.

Below is a list of exact classes, grades and dates Asher taught and the number of kids in each of those classes:

Boggy Creek Elementary:

2/21/19: Dual language class, 1st grade – 14 students.

2/28/19: Dual language class, 2nd grade – 18 students.

Central Avenue Elementary:

1/16/19: Math and science, 4th grade – 18 students in the morning, 20 students in the afternoon.

1/23/19: 1st grade – 20 students, prekindergarten lunch and planning – 19 students, KG – 18 students.

2/6/19: 2nd grade – 19 students.

2/20/19: Kindergarten – 17 students.

Flora Ridge Elementary:

2/12/19: Kindergarten – 21 students.

2/18/19: Math & Science, 5th grade – 22 students in the morning, 22 students in the afternoon, six intervention students.

Ventura Elementary:

2/14/19: Music, Kindergarten through fifth grades – 107 students.

Pleasant Hill Elementary:

1/22/19: 5th grade – 18 students in the morning, 22 students in the afternoon, 6 triple I students.

2/8/19: 1st grade – 18 students.

Kissimmee Middle:

12/18/18: STEM engineering, 6th, 7th, 8th grades – 137 students.

12/20/18: Math, 7th grade – 101 students.

1/11/19: Band/chorus, 6th, 7th, 8th grades – 134 students.

2/1/19: Intensive reading, 8th grade – 107 students.

Kissimmee Elementary:

1/18/19: Science and language arts, 5th grade – 63 students.

Parkway Middle:

1/15/19: English language arts, 6th grade – 134 students.

Mill Creek Elementary:

1/9/19: 1st grade – 21 students.

