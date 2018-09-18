More than 2 million SunPass transactions have incorrect date, time stamps

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Tuesday, the Central Florida Expressway confirmed the number of SunPass transactions with the wrong date and time stamp is significantly higher than they first thought.

According to their data, more than 2 million SunPass toll transactions have the wrong date and time stamp, not the 64,000 transactions they originally reported last week during the Central Florida Expressway Authority Board meeting.

CFXWay told News 6 those time stamps could be off by as much as 9 1/2 hours for Epass customers who drove on SunPass roads.

There is a call scheduled for Tuesday with the Florida Turnpike Enterprise to address the issue.

Drivers said they think the state vendor – Conduent – should be the one paying for the tolls with the wrong time stamp, not them.

