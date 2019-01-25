More than 30 cars broken into in Winter Park complex

WINTER PARK, Fla. - More than 30 cars were broken into overnight in an apartment complex on Lee Road, police said.

Residents of the Lexington Apartments told News 6 they woke up Thursday morning to find windows missing from their cars.

"I started realizing the car next to me is open. The car next to them is open. The car next to them is open," said Diego Deharo. "I'm like, 'Hold up. Something's happening.'"

Winter Park police said the cars were hit by thieves.

Residents said the thieves smashed their windows and grabbed whatever they could find.

"They grabbed all my daughter's stuff," Deharo said. "They just threw it all over the place."

"There was a hole here in the window," said Jasmine Williams, who lives in the same complex. "They had slid the window up underneath the car, and it was completely gone."

Williams said the thieves stole her boyfriend's wallet.

"You could tell that they were going through here, and they were kind of quickly searching for something," she said.

The parking lot of the Lexington Apartments was littered with cars that looked like Williams' and Deharo's cars.

Garbage bags covered what used to be windows.

Winter Park police units patrolled the complex Thursday night, but Deharo said he's worried it may be too late.

"This is gonna happen again," he said. "This is apparently not the first time. It's probably not the last time."

Deharo said he's going to move his wife and their 9-month-old child to a new apartment complex.

Winter Park police are asking the public for any information that could lead to an arrest.

