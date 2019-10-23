More than 60 vehicles burglarized in Orange County, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after dozens of vehicles were burglarized in at least four different places in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the overnight burglaries were reported Wednesday around 5 a.m.

According to the Sheriff's Office, more than 60 vehicles were burglarized at the following locations:

Amazon warehouse -- 12340 Boggy Creek Road

SunRail train station -- 110 Fairway Woods Boulevard

UPS warehouse -- 8901 Atlantic Avenue

Colonial Grand Apartments -- 13224 Heather Moss Drive

Deputies said vehicles at the UPS warehouse have been broken into several times recently. The series of break-ins is being investigated, officials said. Details on that investigation have not been released.

A victim at the UPS warehouse told News 6 it was the fourth time their vehicle had been burglarized at that location.

The victim said stolen items include guns, IDs, credit cards, electronics and even a man's green card.

A woman whose vehicle was burglarized at the SunRail station said she used to park her vehicle at the Sand Lake SunRail location but moved to the Fairway Woods Boulevard location after her vehicle was broken into at the other location. She said she believes at least four or five other vehicles were burglarized overnight Tuesday at the Fairway Woods location.

Authorities have not confirmed what items were stolen or exactly how many vehicles were broken into at each location.

Information on possible suspects was not immediately available, deputies said.

No other details were immediately available.

