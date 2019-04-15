Mother mourns death of her 18-year-old son

PALM COAST, Fla. - The mother of a teen killed in shooting Saturday spoke out following an arrest in the case.

Carmen Gray said her family is devastated after her 18-year-old son, Curtis, was gunned down outside Coin Laundry on Belle Terre near Palm Coast Parkway.

"It's so surreal. It's the worst news you could possibly get in a lifetime," Gray said.

Curtis Gray ran track and played football for Flagler Palm Coast High School. His mother said he was a month away from graduating and bound for college.

"To get the news that your child has not just died, but has been violently taken from you, there are no words," she said.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office identified Marion Gavins, 17, as the gunman. He turned himself in to authorities Sunday afternoon.

"This is a tragedy for two families: one who has lost a son who was an inspiring athlete and another whose son will likely spend the rest of his life in prison and possibly even face the death penalty," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Gavins was previously arrested in October 2014 for sale of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, violation of probation and possession of a weapon on school campus in 2015 and domestic violence in 2016, according to deputies.

Investigators haven't said what led to the shooting.

While Gavins is facing a charge of first-degree murder, Gray said she's still searching for answers, but also trying to remain positive as her family comes together to mourn the loss of her son.

"To know as a mom that I birth a young man that has such a reach is amazing to me. And I'll tell you what, I was proud of him when he was alive, and I'm proud of him even in his death. I want to celebrate that," Gray said.

