Motorcyclist airlifted after Melbourne crash shut down U.S. 1

MELBOURNE, Fla. - An injured motorcyclist was airlifted following a crash at U.S. 1 and Post Road in Melbourne Tuesday morning, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at 7:22 a.m., said Melbourne EMS Division Chief Phil Leitz.

The driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

No other injuries were reported, Leitz said.

Leitz said off-duty firefighters from Melbourne and Cocoa stopped to assist the motorcyclist immediately after the crash.

The crash shut down northbound U.S. 1 between Post Road and Parkway Drive for a little over an hour and a half. All lanes were open at 9:10 a.m.

Congestion from traffic directed away from the scene caused persistent delays on Croton Road and Wickham Road.

