Motorcyclist killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed in a Marion County crash Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 60-year-old man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on State Road 40 before 2:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he failed to slow down to accommodate a Honda Pilot in front of him that was preparing to stop at a red light.

The rider was thrown when the motorcycle fell on its left side and both hit the rear of the crossover SUV.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene of the crash, according to the report.

The woman driving the Honda Pilot and the three teenage passengers were not injured.

