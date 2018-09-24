Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brevard County hit-and-run crash

VIERA, Fla. - A 31-year-old Melbourne man is being treated for serious injuries after a hit-and-run Saturday evening at U.S. 1 and Viera Boulevard, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are now looking for a red Chrysler 200 convertible they say failed to yield when turning left from U.S. 1 onto Viera Boulevard and drove directly into the path of Alexander Marchica who was southbound just before 8 p.m.

Marchica struck the side of the convertible and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Authorities said the unknown driver of the red Chrysler fled west on Viera Boulevard. The suspect vehicle is believed to have front-end damage to the grill and fog light.

Anybody with information on the suspect vehicle is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol investigators at 407-737-2213.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.