Motorcyclist shot in leg by his own gun during crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was ejected from his motorcycle during a crash was shot in the leg by his own gun as he landed on the ground, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Brian Alexander, 32, was driving his 1984 Honda motorcycle westbound on West New Haven Avenue in Brevard County around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, when he lost control for an unknown reason and struck a curb.

The impact of the crash caused Alexander and his passenger, 36-year-old Alexis Travis, to be ejected as the Honda overturned.

As Alexander landed, the gun holstered on his hip discharged and shot him in the leg, the report said.

Alexander suffered serious injuries and Travis suffered minor injuries in the crash. Both were wearing helmets and both were taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.