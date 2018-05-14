Motorcylist hands out flowers in Titusville traffic for Mother's Day

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A spur-of-the-moment decision led to an act of kindness that brought smiles across the faces of several women in Brevard County on Mother's Day.

Christian Waters said he was buying a bouquet of flowers for his mom on Sunday when he decided to buy an extra set and hand them out as he rode around the streets of Titusville on his motorcycle that afternoon.

Waters said he rode around for more than an hour surprising motorists with nearly a dozen flowers as he filmed with a GoPro attached to his helmet.

"A lot of the reactions were super happy. A lot of people when I first approached them, they kind of hesitated, they didn't know if I was going to try to get in front of them or what not, but when I handed the flowers to them, everyone was super happy, saying 'thank you,'" Waters said.

The 22-year-old man said the women he gave flowers to gushed and told them he made their day.

"Thank you, you're awesome," one woman in a silver sedan said while grinning ear-to-ear.

For Waters, just seeing the smiles was thanks enough.

"I love doing positive affections to people. I'd rather see more positive things then negative things in the world right now," Waters said.

He said he spent the rest of the day with his mother, who was undeniably proud of her son's kind act.

"She told me it brings tears of joy to her and she's happy she raised me correctly," Waters said.

