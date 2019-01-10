Multiple people injured in airboat crash near Lone Cabbage Fish Camp

COCOA, Fla. - Multiple people were injured in an airboat crash Thursday in West Cocoa near the Lone Cabbage Fish Camp.

A Brevard County Fire Rescue spokesperson said units responded to an area near the Lone Cabbage Fish Camp on State Road 520 and the St. Johns River.

BCFR crews were able to use a good Samaritans' boat to rescue the people on the airboat, fire rescue officials said.

Fire rescue officials said they were treating three possible patients. One person was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert. Two people refused treatment, according to BCFR officials.

The Lone Cabbage Fish Camp is popular starting point for airboat rides on the St. Johns River and Lake Poinsett.

In November 2017, two people died after their airboat overturned near Lone Cabbage.

Former Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed into law last year new airboat regulation that requires commercial airboat operators to have specified documents onboard.

