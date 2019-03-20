4 children struck by vehicle on Ormond Beach, fire rescue says

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County Fire Rescue officials said they are responding to Ormond Beach, where four children were struck by a vehicle when a driver went through a guardrail and onto the beach.

The crash involving multiple victims happened along State Road A1A and Roberta Road at 4 p.m., according to fire rescue officials.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a black Toyota Venza had pulled over to the shoulder of A1A near Al Weeks Sr. North Shore Park and when the driver attempted to make a U-turn, he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle drove through the parking lot through a guardrail onto the beach, striking four children, according to FHP.

One child was airlifted as a trauma alert. The three other children and the driver were taken to Halifax Medical Center. The children range in age from 3 to 11 years old.

Officials said the driver may have suffered a medical episode leading up to the incident and driver is under evaluation.



FHP is leading the investigation into the crash.

