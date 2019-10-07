Murder suspect arrested in Florida Keys to be extradited to Marion County

OCALA, Fla. - A man arrested in the Florida Keys on suspicion of killing his girlfriend will be returned Monday to Marion County, according to authorities.

DeAngelo Clark, 30, was arrested last month in Monroe County in connection with the death of 20-year-old Kiara Alleyene.

Marion County sheriff's officials said Clark fled to the Keys, where he broke into a home.

A search for Clark was prompted when a family member of Alleyene called authorities because she was concerned for her safety, officials said. Deputies said when they arrived at Alleyene's home on 78th Lane in Anthony, they found her dead and her 11-month-old daughter missing.

An Amber Alert was issued, but the child was found safe with another family member, according to deputies.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Clark was found after he set his car on fire near Overseas Highway and the Edgewater Road property. Investigators said Clark's burns to his arms were deemed serious, and he was airlifted to a hospital in Miami.

Deputies said Clark was considered armed and dangerous before he was located.

"We're going to get justice for our victim in this case," said Cecelia Koon, of the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

