Headless alligator found in Rockledge neighborhood, FWC says

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Authorities are working to find out who mutilated an alligator and left its corpse along a dead end road in Rockledge.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission investigators are looking into the discovery of the mutilated gator. The remains were found in Rockledge Thursday, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

The gator was found at the end of a dead end street in the Timbers West subdivision off Fiske Boulevard.

Details were not immediately available on how the alligator was killed.

Longtime alligator trapper Bill Rob, who is now retired, said such wildlife kills targeting the creatures are not unheard of, Florida Today reported.

"It's not that unusual. The alligators are a little bit more easier to find," Rob said.

"It's a waste of meat. You find that people who do this typically take the head or the tail. The kind of people who would do this are bent and have no true appreciation for wildlife," Rob said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.