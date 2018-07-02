'My best wasn't good enough,' father of 15-year-old shooting victim says

ORLANDO, Fla. - The father of a 15-year-old boy found shot to death Sunday at an Orlando apartment complex says he was trying to get help for his son who had been hanging out with a bad crowd.

Orlando police said Wilvens Idoris was shot in the head at the Boca Club Apartments on C.R. Smith Street, just off South John Young Parkway.

Police said they found Idoris suffering from a gunshot to the head. He was later pronounced dead.

The victim's father, Dieulus Idoris, said his son was his best friend.

"I wish I can bring my son back, but I can’t," said Dieulus Idoris. "As a parent, how would you feel?"

Officers said they are investigating the incident as a homicide, but police said there is no information about the shooter.

Dieulus Idoris told News 6 he wishes he could’ve done more to keep his son on track. He said he’s not sure who killed his son, but admitted that his son recently was hanging with the wrong crowd.

"I did my best, but my best wasn’t good enough," he said.

News 6 found out the victim was most recently a student at Positive Pathways, an Orange County alternative school, after being expelled from Jones High School early last school year, according to Orange County Public Schools. He would have been a sophomore this fall.

The 15-year-old's slaying marks the fifth juvenile homicide this year, according to Orlando police records. Four homicides happened last month when Orlando police said Gary Lindsay Jr killed four children last month during an all day standoff, two of whom were his own. Lindsay also shot an Orlando police officer who remains in critical condition.

There were two juveniles homicides both in 2016 and 2017.

The investigation into Idoris' death is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.