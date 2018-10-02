Mystery lingers days after skeletal human remains found in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - Crews on Tuesday continue to investigate a site in Apopka after human skeletal remains were discovered there last week.

The remains were found Wednesday in the 2600 block of Marden Road, south of Keene Road near State Road 429.

Details about how the remains were found have not been released.

Buckets were stacked in one area and stakes were placed along Marden Road, but authorities have not revealed any details about their search.

Several law enforcement agencies joined the Orange County Sheriff's Office Tuesday at the scene Tuesday morning, including CSI from Orlando, Apopka and Ocoee police departments.

More than a dozen volunteers with SARCF (Search and Rescue Central Florida) also arrived with equipment and search dogs.

