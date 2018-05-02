Mystery surrounds death of 39-year-old woman in Delaney Park home

ORLANDO, Fla. - Homeowners in one neighborhood near Delaney Park are raising concerns after learning a 39-year-old woman who was found dead at a home last month was the victim of a homicide.

Around 4 p.m. on April 24, Orlando police responded to a call for service at a home on East Copeland Drive.

Officers found Shanti Cooper-Tronnes dead, but no other details were released.

The initial Orlando Police Department field report stated the investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division. The death was later ruled a homicide.

Neighbors said Cooper-Tronnes lived at the home with a man who was either her boyfriend or husband and she also had a child from a previous marriage. Police didn't say if anyone else was in the home when Cooper-Tronnes was found.

Neighbors said the couple had been renovating the home for the last two or three years. A construction dumpster and equipment was seen at the home Wednesday.

News 6 asked police if they have identified a suspect or if they believe the crime was random. A spokesperson did not provide an answer to the questions and said no other information is being released.

Anyone with details that can help in the investigation is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.



