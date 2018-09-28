Naked Florida man found 'gyrating' on woman's back porch, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man was found naked and gyrating on the back porch of a stranger's home early Friday morning, according to the Titusville Police Department.

A woman who lives at the home said she saw a shadow through the blinds at about 2 a.m. and when she looked through the sliding glass door she saw Axel Rivera, 28, naked on her porch, the report said.

Rivera was standing naked on her back porch "exposing himself in a lewd manner" with his hands in the air and "gyrating his hips," according to the affidavit. His clothes were scattered on the floor of the back porch.

The woman screamed, shut the blinds and had her granddaughter call authorities. Police said Rivera forced his way through the screen door and broke the lock on the handle. Rivera also went into the woman's laundry room on the back porch.

When police found Rivera, he was wandering the parking lot naked and told police his clothes were stolen by someone.

Rivera is charged with burglary and exposure of sexual organs. The women requested to press charges.

