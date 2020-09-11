Interactive map shows COVID-19 positivity rate for each US county

ORLANDO, Fla. – Maintaining a low positivity rate is considered a crucial benchmark when it comes to controlling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in a particular area.

The positivity rate is determined by calculating the percent of tests that came back positive out of all the tests performed in that time period. For example, if 1,000 tests were performed and of those, 10 were positive then the positivity rate for that day would be 1%.

For Florida, the positivity rate on Thursday was 5.51% while the cumulative positivity rate sits at 13.48%, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Because most people recover within about 14 days, many leading health experts consider the two-week or daily positivity rate to be a better indicator of the status of the pandemic.

The map below, created by Stacker using information from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, shows how the positivity rate varies from county to county across the country.

Based on that map, the majority of the U.S. is reporting a positivity rate under 10%, although the central and eastern central portions of the country appear to be experiencing higher numbers than the west coast and the northeast.

The numbers show that Union County has the highest positivity rate in Florida at 19.5%, followed by Bradford County with 18.3% and Dixie County with 13.1%.

Those three counties, however, are less populous and have reported cumulative totals that are lower than what most of the rest of the state has experienced.

Since March, Union County has reported 779 cases, Bradford County has reported 903 cases and Dixie County has reported 788 cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.

For comparison, Orange County has reported 37,701 cases in that same period of time and the positivity rate is 5%.

Click on each county in the map above to see its positivity rate. You can also click here to view a full-sized version of the interactive map.