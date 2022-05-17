US House panel holds public hearing on UFOs

WASHINGTON – Congress held a public hearing Tuesday on UFOs.

The U.S. House panel hearing included responses from top Pentagon officials.

The event marked the first congressional public hearing on UFOs in decades and follows the historic release last year by the US intelligence community of a long-awaited report on mysterious flying objects that have been seen moving through restricted military airspace over the last several decades.