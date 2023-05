NEW YORK – The “Manhattanhenge” sunset only happens four times a year, and a crowd of onlookers got to witness the spectacle this week.

The cool event happens when the sun sets in direct alignment with the city’s street grid.

Video shows a crowd of onlookers watching the phenomenon earlier this week.

The next “Manhattanhenge” sunset will take place in mid-July.

