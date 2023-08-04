Attention, Hyundai and Kia owners: Nearly 92K vehicles recalled for fire risk

WASHINGTON – More than 91,000 newer vehicles are being recalled because of a fire risk.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the vehicles’ fuel pumps could overheat and start a fire.

Affected models include Hyundai’s 2023 and 2024 Palisade and the 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra and Kona.

The Kia models include the 2023 and 2024 Seltos and the 2023 Soul and Sportage.

Affected customers will be notified through the mail between now and September.

Meantime, the companies recommend the vehicles be parked outside, away from structures.

