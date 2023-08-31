Trump trial in Georgia will be televised, judge rules

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

ATLANTA – The Fulton County, Georgia, judge who will be presiding over the racketeering trial against former President Donald Trump said the trial will be televised and livestreamed.

Judge Scott McAfee announced Thursday that all court proceedings in the case will be livestreamed on the Fulton County Court Youtube channel, and there will be pool coverage for television and radio, according to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

McAfee said members of the media would also be allowed to use computers and cell phones inside the courtrooms for non-recording purposes.

The news is a sharp departure from the other cases regarding Trump. Cameras are not permitted in federal courtrooms.

Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to the investigation into whether he tried to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump has been implicated with 18 other defendants.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said she wants all of the defendants tried together, and she has asked the judge to set an Oct. 23 trial date for everyone.

Trump is trying to get his trial severed from the other cases.

