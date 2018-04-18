Lockout lifted at College Park Middle School; rifle found in bushes

ORLANDO, Fla. - College Park Middle School was placed on lockout Wednesday morning after a suspicious person was seen in the area and a gun was recovered, Orlando police said.
Orlando police received a call at 8:56 a.m. from a caller who reported seeing a suspicious man walking around near Ardsley Drive and Knollwood Street.
The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, police said. Doors and gates were locked at the school during the lockout.
Police said they searched the area but did not find the person. A .22 rifle was found in yard debris not far from where the suspicious person was reported, Orlando police said.
"We received a call of a suspicious person who might have been carrying a long gun a couple of blocks away from the school," Orlando police said. "The person was never on school property - was always blocks away."
The lockdown was lifted around 10 a.m.
