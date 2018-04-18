Lockout lifted at College Park Middle School; rifle found in bushes

College Park Middle School was placed on lockout Wednesday, April 18, 2018 after a suspicious person was seen walking around, police said. A rifle was later recovered in the bushes blocks away from the school.

ORLANDO, Fla. - College Park Middle School was placed on lockout Wednesday morning after a suspicious person was seen in the area and a gun was recovered, Orlando police said.

Orlando police received a call at 8:56 a.m. from a caller who reported seeing a suspicious man walking around near Ardsley Drive and Knollwood Street.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, police said. Doors and gates were locked at the school during the lockout.

Police said they searched the area but did not find the person. A .22 rifle was found in yard debris not far from where the suspicious person was reported, Orlando police said.

"We received a call of a suspicious person who might have been carrying a long gun a couple of blocks away from the school," Orlando police said. "The person was never on school property - was always blocks away."

The lockdown was lifted around 10 a.m.

