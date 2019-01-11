Nearly 500 people sickened in Norovirus outbreak on cruise ship

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - The number of people sickened by a Norovirus outbreak on a cruise ship has climbed to nearly 500, more than twice as many as originally reported.

A spokesperson from Royal Caribbean said Friday that 475 passengers and crew members on the Oasis of the Seas had fallen ill. When the outbreak was first reported on Wednesday, that number was 167.

The highly contagious gastrointestinal illness causes diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Oasis of the Seas will return to Port Canaveral on Saturday, a day earlier than originally planned. Cruise line officials said that will give the crew additional time to clean the 18-deck, 1,187-foot-long vessel before its next departure.

"We think the right thing to do is get everyone home early rather than have guests worry about their health," cruise line spokesman Owen Torres said.

The ship was on a seven-night cruise through the Caribbean, although passengers said on social media that they were not allowed to get off the ship when it docked in Falmouth, Jamaica.

