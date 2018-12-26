Neighbors cover hate messages found on apartments near UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. - When neighbors at an apartment complex near the University of Central Florida woke up to hateful graffiti painted on their buildings Christmas morning, they quickly worked to cover up the symbols with messages of love.

Resident Salt Rubio and his neighbors said they woke up to the malicious messages at the University Apartments Tuesday after a graffiti tagger left them overnight.

The vandals appeared to have used black spray paint to deface multiple buildings with swastika symbols, even leaving the hateful messages on hallways.

Rubio said it’s not the first time he’s seen something of that nature in the area.

"I have seen a lot of messed up stuff around here,” he said. "I don't want to say that it doesn't surprise me but it's just like you just shake your head."

The symbols of disorder also troubled neighbors like Asim Ghalib.

"Sometimes when we see these things certain things come to my mind, like, ‘What is happening to people?’” Ghalib said.

Neighbors decided to spread a message of their own this holiday season by using Christmas wrapping paper and the phrase “Love is greater than hate” to cover the hateful symbols.

Rubio said he thinks the messages could have been left in an effort to ruin someone’s holiday, but that he and his neighbors weren’t going to let that happen.

Neighbors said Orange County deputies were notified of the incident, and they hope whoever is responsible is caught.

