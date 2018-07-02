News 6 hosts annual Fireworks at the Fountain at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 is excited to be apart of one Orlando's favorite Fourth of July traditions -- Fireworks at the Fountain.

The celebration starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Eola, nestled in the heart of downtown. Relax and enjoy our nation's freedom with live music, mouth-watering American food and a patriotic fireworks show.

You can even enjoy an ice-cold beer in the beer garden to escape the Florida heat.

The lineup of talented musicians starts off with The Mellow Relics and their "groove rock" sound, followed by soulful Mo’Mo-Browne at 5:15 p.m. and The Spring at 6:30 p.m.

Orlando Concert Band, a 70-member ensemble, will also be there, playing harmonious pieces starting at 8 p.m.

Your favorite members of the News 6 team are looking forward to seeing you there. Julie Broughton, Ginger Gadsden, Matt Austin and other anchors and reporters will be celebrating with you throughout the night.

The team is going to give away free gear, including T-shirts, umbrellas, phone covers, color-changing cups and other goodies.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will also be at the signature event, enjoying the City Beautiful's lively spirit.

To end the night, a fireworks display will illuminate the sky at 9:15 p.m.

Hope to see you there. Have a safe and festive holiday.

The best places to park can be found here. The city of Orlando recommends parking in garages west of Orange Avenue, less than a one mile walk to Lake Eola. Designated areas for handicap parking can be found on Rosiland Avenue between Jackson Street and Central Boulevard. The police officers will help direct you to handicap parking as you approach the road closure.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.