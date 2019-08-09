New details released after black-necked swan dies at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. - A necropsy to figure out what killed one of the newest swans at Lake Eola revealed something unexpected.

It turns out the swan was female.

Back in June the city had thought it was introducing two male black-necked swans into the water, looking for a mate for one of the other birds.

Money from a fundraising program called Swan-A-Thon, created by Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan, and a private donation were used to pay for the two male black-necked swans.

One of the new swans died two weeks after its arrival.

Necropsy results show the swan had a disease that caused its liver to not function.

It is unclear if officials will looking for another replacement.



