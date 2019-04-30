New fire station opens to serve Horizon West community

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County will officially mark the opening of its newest fire station serving the Horizon West community Tuesday afternoon.

The fire station will serve as home to crews, with a permanent station to be completed within four years on Reams Road, south of Summerlake Park Boulevard.

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings was joined by District 1 County Commissioner Betsy VanderLey and dignitaries for the ceremonial ribbon cutting. Due to rapid growth in the area, the station was implemented to address the immediate needs of the community.

An alternative site to host the station was necessary as the permanent site did not allow for both construction and interim station at the same time.

Station 44 is home to an advanced life support engine and paramedic rescue unit, staffed by a crew of five.

The project was made possible through a five-year lease agreement with Orlando Health, which offered to host the interim station on the campus of the Orlando Health Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion - Horizon West.

Since October 2018, Rescue 44 has been co-located at the hospital emergency room during peak demand hours, and Engine 44 has been operating out of nearby Fire Station 35.

While the ceremonial ribbon cutting was Tuesday, the station went into service April 2. Fire Station 44 will bring the total number of fire stations in Orange County to 42.

