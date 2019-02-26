New plan hopes to fix flooding issue in Orlo Vista

ORLO VISTA, Fla. - Orange County commissioners are expected to approve a proposal Tuesday that will protect the Orlo Vista and Westside Manor communities from flooding.

During Hurricane Irma in September 2017, retention ponds in the area overflowed, which flooded 130 homes and led to 55 people being rescued from the rising water.

Now, a $1.2 million fix is in the works, with 75 percent paid by FEMA and the remaining $306,588 by the county.

Records show the plan includes digging five retention ponds 62 feet deep to make more room for rainfall.

Existing pumps and pipes will also be replaced to protect the area against a 100-year storm event, according to the county.

Construction on the project is not expected to begin until April 2020.



