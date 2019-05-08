Newborn found alive in trash bin after cries heard

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A newborn girl has been found alive inside a trash bin outside an apartment complex in Florida, deputies said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people walking at the apartment complex near Boca Raton on Wednesday morning heard crying coming from the bin and found the baby.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the baby girl was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is expected to survive.

Under Florida law, unwanted newborns can be dropped off anonymously at a hospital or fire station with no questions asked. The child is then placed up for adoption.

No other details have been released.

