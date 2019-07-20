Newborn found left on doorstep at apartment complex, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A newborn was found left on a doorstep at an apartment complex Saturday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said officers went to Willow Key Apartments in the 5500 block of Arnold Palmer Drive at about 10:08 a.m. regarding a 1-day-old boy left on a doorstep.

Officers found the baby wrapped in a T-shirt and said he appears to be in good health. The baby was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Police said OPD's Criminal Investigations Division is looking into the matter and that the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified.

Police are reminding the public that an unwanted newborn baby should be taken to a hospital or a fire station, adding that there are no criminal repercussions if handled in this manner. Police said this can be done until the baby is 7 days old.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

