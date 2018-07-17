Watch News 6 Now: Trump walks back Russia comments; World Emoji Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin hands President Donald Trump a World Cup football during a joint press conference after their summit on July 16, 2018 in Helsinki, Finland.

Here are the top local and national stories as seen on News 6's Tuesday evening broadcast and ClickOrlando.com.

Trump walks back comments about Russian hacking

President Donald Trump says he meant the opposite when he said in Helsinki that he doesn't see why Russia would have interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections. Back at the White House on Tuesday, the president told reporters that he said he meant he doesn't see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible. See his full remarks here.

Photographer promotes healing through art



Photojournalist Cassi Alexandra created the We Are Family project, which features long-form interviews and photos of some of the people affected by the Pulse shooting. The purpose is healing the LGBTQ community through storytelling. Read more about her story and where to see her work here.

Teen tried to run over Ocoee officer, police say

Authorities said an Ocoee officer was conducting an unrelated traffic stop Tuesday morning when he saw a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts on Apopka Vineland Road.

As the officer was investigating, the driver of the stolen vehicle, 17-year-old Rosner Oscar drove straight into the officer, his motorcycle and the vehicle that was involved in the original traffic stop, according to a news release. Read the full report here.

$5,000 reward offered for tips in pregnant woman's shooting death

The woman killed during a shooting Monday in Pine Hill, during which her 1-year-old son was also injured, area was six months pregnant, her family said. The victim's son and a teenage girl were also injured in the shooting, deputies said. Crimline is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Click here to see the photo of a possible suspect's car.

Find out which emoji best defines you



Tuesday is World Emoji Day, fueling the international love affair with text message emoji. To celebrate, News 6 and ClickOrlando.com created a one-minute quiz to answer the greatest question of all: Which emoji are you? Click here to take the quiz and see which emoji News 6 anchors and reporters got when they took the quiz.

Top Florida capital defense lawyer appointed to represent Markeith Loyd

After first denying Markeith Loyd's request in April 2017 to appoint the top capital defense attorney in Florida to represent him on double first-degree murder charges, an Orange County circuit judge granted a second request Tuesday after Loyd's first defense attorney was removed from the case. Read more about the attorney now representing Loyd here

Emu blocks traffic in Tavares for nearly an hour

People in Tavares say they were stuck on the Howie Bridge Sunday for nearly an hour because of a unusual road block. Drivers had to wrangle an emu off the road. Click here to read about the wild encounter.

#thecouch is gone in Palm Bay but memory lives on

The weathered couch that garnered an internet following, inspiring dozens of West Melbourne and Palm Bay residents to share stories and donate food, will be spared a trip to the dump.

That word came late Monday afternoon as volunteers and authorities began unceremoniously removing the couch and its adornments from a "pop up" monument at the Palm Bay Road entrance to Walmart.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.