Happening on News 6: School resource officer funding; Mickey turning 90

President Trump's former lawyer has accepted a plea deal and Orange County schools will be getting more school resource officers. Those are among Tuesday's top local and national stories featured on News 6. Read on to see more stories from around Central Florida and across the country.

Trump's former lawyer reaches plea deal

As part of a peal deal with federal prosecutors Michael Cohen is expected to plead guilty to multiple counts of campaign finance violations, tax fraud and bank fraud, according to three sources. The deal would include jail time and a substantial monetary fine. Click here to read more about the trial.

Indian River Lagoon problems began decades ago

The Indian River Lagoon is home to thousands of different animal and plant species cohabitating in one of the most diverse estuaries in the world. But for the last five decades, human development coupled with negligence toward the estuary's preservation has manifested into an unprecedented health report card. This timeline provides a brief history of the decades leading up to the lagoon’s current state.

Orange County approves funding for 75 school resource officers

More than a week after Orange County students returned to school, the Orange County Board of Commissioners approved a request on Tuesday that will allow more than $11 million to hire 75 new school resource officers for the 2018-19 school year. Jacobs and Demings have been at odds over hiring enough school resource officers for the year since the act was signed into law. Click here to read more about the school resource officers.

Astronaut walkway installed

SpaceX installed the walkway to the Falcon 9 launch tower, known as the crew access arm, on Kennedy Space Center’s historic launch pad 39A Monday. The new hardware brings us one step closer to the return of launching U.S. astronauts from American soil, slated for next year, for the first time in eight years. See photos of the new crew access tower and read about the first astronauts who will use it next year here.

Coffee shop with a cause

News 6 at Nine spoke to Jen Hackney who owns Gratitude Coffee in Orlando's College Park neighborhood. The store, which feels like a second home to Hackney, came about when she found motivation in another coffee chain's origin story. Read her story here.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha

In most of the Muslim world today, the faithful are celebrating Eid al-Adha, the second of two major holidays in Islam. Here are five things to know about the holiday.

Missing Iowa college student's remains found

Authorities investigating the disappearance of a Iowa college student announced Tuesday a body has been found in rural Poweshiek County. Officials are working to identify the body as that of Mollie Tibbetts, according to the Sheriff's Office. Follow that story here.

Mickey's birthday plans

It's hard to believe, but one of the biggest and most recognizable animated characters is turning 90 years old this year. Mickey Mouse was first drawn for Walt Disney’s "Steamboat Willie" on Nov. 18, 1928. To celebrate, preparations are underway at Disney parks around the globe.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.