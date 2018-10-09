Motorcyclist group works to offer abused children sense of security

ORLANDO, Fla. - A committed group of motorcyclists has been impacting the lives of thousands of children across the country, and even the world.

Baddbob and Wolf, whose first names News 6 chose not to include for their protection, are part of the group known as Bikers Against Child Abuse.

BACA is an organization that is creating special bonds with children who have been stripped of their childhood.

"One of the main things that we're there for -- to show up for the child, be strong for the child and give that child their voice and have that child not be afraid of the world in which they live," Wolf, a state liaison for BACA, said.

They escort the children into their neighborhoods to help them feel safe and they go with them to court hearings when they have to face their aggressor.

"I'm not sure about you and the other listeners out there, but I go in the court room for a parking ticket, I'm afraid," Wolf said. "So, can you imagine a child going in for an abuse case? By themselves?"

The bikers don't go by their real names for protection, but BACA has been the real deal since 1995. It's an organization also recognized by state officials for its work.

"We're able to reach these children and help remove the fear of child abuse. Whether it's sexual abuse, whether it's physical or mental abuse...one in four girls are sexually abused by the time they're 18. One in six boys are sexually abused by the time they're 18," Baddbob said.

He joined 10 years ago and said there's a sense of protection kids associate with motorcycles.

Baddbob recalls one little girl who ran out of her house when he arrived and asked him for a hug.

"I go to bend down to get at her level, but she latches on to my leg real fast. And she's hugging and she's shaking and she said, 'Why couldn't you be here yesterday?' I said, 'What happened yesterday?' And she goes, 'My daddy hurt my sister,'" Baddbob said.

Both men know they're getting results when they see a kid able to act like a kid again.

"To see them turn around from being so introverted to being out and about -- coming out of the house, playing with the kids, interacting with us. That is fantastic," Wolf said.

"I had one up in Sturges come up to me and say she was a BACA child from Colorado and she was probably 28, 29 years old. As soon as she saw the back patch, she came running up. That's the gratification to know that we are making a difference in the smiles on their faces," Baddbob said.

Bikers Against Child Abuse has members in 17 countries and 47 U.S. states. They are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are 10 chapters in Florida.

If you'd like to learn more about the group's mission, or know of someone that could benefit from it, visit their website to learn more.

