From cleaning up spills to earning Girl Scout badges, Orlando-area first responders do it all

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida's first responders do much more than their job description requires of them.

That's why we like to take a few minutes each week to highlight the good work they're doing in and for their communities.

Let's start in Orlando, shall we? We all know Central Florida's roads can be a mess sometimes, but when one area was particularly messy last week, an Orlando officer, armed with a broom and buckets, stepped up to help clear the way for drivers.

Yesterday, working a traffic issue caused by a large amount of transmission fluid in the road, Officer Marsh pitched in to get the road cleaned up before rush hour. Thanks for your hard work. pic.twitter.com/IlJLKsX2Oo — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 6, 2019

Since Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas, we've heard stories from all over about people pitching in to help. That was the same story in Polk County, where the sheriff's office praised members of its Office of Professional Compliance for using their own money to build health kits that will be sent to the islands as part of the relief mission.

We are so proud of our Office of Professional Compliance agency members who pooled their own $$ to make 40 health kits for the @AmericanLegion Post 8 in #WinterHaven for their next delivery to the #BahamasRelief mission. pic.twitter.com/JonUpVQb7M — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 13, 2019

In Orange County, a school resource deputy at Cheney Elementary received praise for the time she's investing in students at her assigned school, with school leaders sharing a photo online of her getting to know students at lunch.

Love this photo! Thanks for sharing it with us, @CheneyOcps ! https://t.co/uvWsGw2dSf — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 13, 2019

If you're looking for a fun way to earn a Girl Scout badge, look no further than Station 11, because the Orlando Fire Department knows how to make learning fun. Don't believe me? Look at these faces.

What's the perfect place to earn a badge for a Girl Scout project?



Station 11, of course! pic.twitter.com/PzkvQAJ1H8 — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) September 13, 2019

When it comes to collectibles, I think Seminole County Sheriff's Office K-9 Siri just might have her face on the cutest of them all: her new K-9 trading card. And the story behind it is even more special.

Forensics Examiner Geraldine and Electronics Detection K-9 Siri stopped by the get more copies of her new K-9 trading card. A local senior financed our new cards in memory of her son, a devoted animal lover. #WeAreSCSO pic.twitter.com/ALrD8na0sv — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) September 16, 2019

