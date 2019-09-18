News 6 at Nine

From cleaning up spills to earning Girl Scout badges, Orlando-area first responders do it all

By Brianna Volz - Web producer

Central Florida's first responders get results in their communities. (Images, left to right: Orlando Police Department, Orlando Fire Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida's first responders do much more than their job description requires of them.

That's why we like to take a few minutes each week to highlight the good work they're doing in and for their communities.

Let's start in Orlando, shall we? We all know Central Florida's roads can be a mess sometimes, but when one area was particularly messy last week, an Orlando officer, armed with a broom and buckets, stepped up to help clear the way for drivers.

Since Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas, we've heard stories from all over about people pitching in to help. That was the same story in Polk County, where the sheriff's office praised members of its Office of Professional Compliance for using their own money to build health kits that will be sent to the islands as part of the relief mission.

In Orange County, a school resource deputy at Cheney Elementary received praise for the time she's investing in students at her assigned school, with school leaders sharing a photo online of her getting to know students at lunch.

If you're looking for a fun way to earn a Girl Scout badge, look no further than Station 11, because the Orlando Fire Department knows how to make learning fun. Don't believe me? Look at these faces.

When it comes to collectibles, I think Seminole County Sheriff's Office K-9 Siri just might have her face on the cutest of them all: her new K-9 trading card. And the story behind it is even more special.

