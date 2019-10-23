From shoe drives to teaming up with Batman, Orlando-area first responders do it all

ORLANDO, Fla. - When it comes to Central Florida's first responders, it's all about humanizing the badge.

Sure, they do their jobs well by protecting and serving, but what's also impressive is the initiative members of each agency take to build relationships within their communities.

That's why the News 6 at Nine team likes to take some time every week to highlight special first responders who are going beyond the call of duty.

Our first good deed of the week takes us to Rockledge. A few of the SWAT officers from the Cocoa Beach Police Department visited the Emma Jewel Charter Academy. They assisted students with a shoe drive, which will provide new shoes to local children in need.

During the month of October, things tend to get a little more pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One Orlando Police Department officer had his cruiser decorated in honor of the occasion, catching the attention of a little girl who expressed her appreciation for the officer's support. The officer then allowed the girl to sit inside the vehicle for a photo.

Next, we scoot on over to Marion County where the Ocala Police Department participated in the first Project Hope Ocala charity shoot off. The organization aims to better the lives of women and children within the community they serve.

Our next hero has us stopping, dropping and rolling back into Orange County. A lieutenant with the Orlando Fire Department visited an elementary school classroom to talk about fire safety and prevention. The first responder not only passed out fire safety tips, but high fives, too.

Lt. Angelotti helped these kids practice fire escape plans and ended with plenty of high fives and helmets.#FirePreventionMonth pic.twitter.com/h1PT0eRJ6Q — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) October 18, 2019

For our last stop, the Dark Knight joined the St. Cloud Police Department in informing young minds at the Michigan Avenue Elementary School on what "stranger danger" is.

Batman and SCPD Community Outreach teaching "Stranger Danger" at Michigan Avenue Elementary. pic.twitter.com/CcHIUC9Db7 — St.Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) October 16, 2019

For more on these feel-good stories and to see other stories that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine on Wednesdays, starting at 9 a.m.

