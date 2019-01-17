Here's what to expect at Epcot's International Festival of the Arts

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - For the third year, the celebration of performing and visual arts comes together with food and drinks for 39 magical days.

From daily, live performances by Broadway stars to creative food that you can indulge in, Epcot International Festival of the Arts will also give guests a chance to become an artist through hands on experiences. Guests should also expect to enjoy more live music this time around.

"This year, one of the biggest things is Disney on Broadway concert series has now expanded to seven days a week," said David Baldree, a producer for Disney Parks Live Entertainment.

[RELATED: 10 top things to look forward to at Walt Disney World by Oct. 1, 2021 | Find out what's new at Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival]

Kerry Butler, one of the Broadway performers, said it feels like home to perform there.

"I feel like these are my people because I am a huge Disney fan. To get to sing for people who also love Disney, I just feel at one with the audience," Butler said.

Butler, alongside Kevin Massey, will perform some of Disney's most iconic Broadway songs, including hits from "Beauty and the Beast," "The Lion King" and one that we can't seem to let go of -- "Frozen."

"I love these concerts. They're so fun. The music is so fun. Kerry is so fun. It's great to be around the parks every day, but when we get to be there and start the show at 5:30, I light up," Massey said.

It will be Massey's third time performing for this event.

The Festival of the Arts will also feature artwork from over 100 artists.

And if you'd like to venture into a new skill, there's an Animation Academy. With pencil and paper, you'll sit down and learn from one of Disney's artists how to sketch your favorite Disney character, making it into your own masterpiece.

"This is offered daily, multiple times in our Odyssey Festival Showplace. It's a complimentary offering, included with your park admission. You'll learn some of the very basics and before you know it, in just a short period of time, you'll see the character come to life," said Epcot marketing manager Katie Winn Quinn.

For all you foodies and beer lovers, there are plenty of unique creations to explore.

What do you think of pairing beer with chocolate?

"We have a milk stout paired with a strawberry white chocolate. The flavors really play well together. My favorite one is the middle one. It's a Kentucky barrel cream ale, which kind of tastes like a cream soda."

This year, The Artist's Table will feature some new flavorful dishes.

"We have the Beef Wellington over at the artists' table, which is a wonderful beef tenderloin with a duxelle mushroom, a little bit of prosciutto baked into a puff pastry," Disney chef Wade Camerer said.

There's also something for all who have a sweet tooth. An artist from China will be giving demonstrations of what he can do with melted sugar and corn syrup -- ancient Chinese art placed on a wooden stick.

From art work creations on canvas, to tasty dishes and living statues, it's a celebration everyone can enjoy.

The popular event starts Friday and runs through Feb. 25.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.