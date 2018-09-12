These Orlando-area first responders are going the extra mile

ORLANDO, Fla. - Each week on News 6 at Nine, News 6 likes to share some good news about Orlando-area first responders.

This week, five agencies in Central Florida shared stories on social media that highlighted the good work they're doing in the community.

Orange County firefighters jokingly shared photos of an "unusual catcall" they received earlier this week when a kitten who had been rescued by a good Samaritan needed rescuing again. Crews said the woman saved the kitten from the side of the road, but it later tried to make a run for it and got stuck under her seat. That's when fire rescue crews came to the rescue -- carrier and all.

#AnimalRescue: 86-A got an unusual #catcall. After Good Samaritan Debbie Harris of Wedgefield rescued a kitten from the side of the road, kitty tried to make a break for it, but instead got stuck underneath her hero’s seat. 86-A to the rescue, with carrier too! pic.twitter.com/N9VRRpZCx9 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 9, 2018

Orlando firefighters also made a difference this week for a young girl who got the chance to spend the day with a crew. With a hat, mask and hose, the young girl got in on some firefighting action of her own, eventually earning herself some badges. The proud fire crew shared her pictures on Facebook celebrating her accomplishments.

In Seminole County, deputies gathered to remember a hero firefighter who lost his life working to save others in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Deputies shared a group photo of their team, as well as other participants who took part in the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation event, to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Proceeds from the event, which was held in honor of Siller, benefited first responders and service members across the country.

A school resource officer in Osceola County posed next to a "mini officer" who was dressed in a uniform for career day at Boggy Creek Elementary. Victor, who is in first grade, looked thrilled to be standing next to his role model for the picture, which was later posted to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

A young girl in Volusia County got the chance to see the Sheriff's Office helicopter again, but this time, she was in much better condition. The last time she was in the chopper was for a few broken bones. This time, she was greeted by Sheriff Mike Chitwood and flight paramedic Mike Miller. She even got a special gift from the team, which looked happy to see her healthy again.

Last time Brandi was in Air One, it was with some broken bones. This time was better. Brandi & family met with Pilot Isaac Titcomb, Flight Paramedic Mike Miller and @SheriffChitwood at the hangar. Glad to see her all healed up! pic.twitter.com/x7emfcXT2h — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) September 9, 2018

