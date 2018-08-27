WATCH News 6 Now: What we know about the mass shooting in Jacksonville; honoring Sen. John McCain

Get the latest on the investigation into a mass shooting Sunday at a video game tournament in Jacksonville and find out how Sen. John McCain is being remembered for his lifetime of service to America.

Florida mass shooting

Latest on investigation

At last check, officials with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said at least 11 people were shot, including two men who died from their injuries, when a man opened fire at a video game tournament held Sunday at the Jacksonville Landing before the shooter turned the gun on himself. Get the latest on the tragedy as the investigation continues.

Know the victims

One day after the fatal shooting in Jacksonville, more information is coming out about the victims. Social media and multiple published reports have identified the men as Taylor Robertson, 27, and Eli Clayton, 22. See their pictures and learn more about their stories as the gaming community continues to mourn them.

Shooter's past

Deputies are still working to learn more about the gunman in the shooting, who was identified Sunday as 24-year-old David Katz, of Baltimore, after he was found dead at the scene. Authorities searched his home Sunday evening and were interviewing family members in an effort to determine a motive. Learn more about his past and see why investigators believe he was at the event.

Honoring Sen. John McCain

Sen. John McCain is being honored in cities across the country this week following his death Saturday. He had been undergoing treatment for the past year for an aggressive form of brain cancer. See how the 81-year-old Arizona senator is being remembered for his life of service to the United States.

Disney pay raise

Walt Disney World employees are rejoicing after an agreement reached this weekend by company officials and union representatives determined they would be paid almost double the state's minimum wage. Find out everything you need to know about the agreement and when the pay raises are expected to kick in.

Booking a flight?

Waiting for the best time to book your next flight? According to experts, that time is now. See the reasoning behind the push to purchase holiday tickets sooner rather than later.

Smash rooms

Looking for a good way to blow off some steam? Look no farther than this smash room in Lakeland. Get an inside look at the new trend and find out how you can get in on making a mess you won't have to clean up.

Rain chances dip

After a solid streak of high rain chances in the Orlando area, rain coverage is taking a slight dip Monday. It won't be for long, though. Find out just how low the chance of rain gets Monday and when it's expected to jump again.

