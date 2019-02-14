No foul play suspected in death of missing Melbourne man found in Indian River

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne man who was found dead in the Indian River Lagoon after being reported missing drowned and no foul play is suspected in his death, according to police.

An autopsy conducted on Matthew Robineau, 21, determined that there were no signs of trauma or criminal activity. A toxicology report is pending.

On Sunday, Robineau's father reported him missing after he received a strange pocket dial from Robineau around 2 a.m. The "Find My iPhone" feature was used to track Robineau's cellphone to the area of the Melbourne Causway and although the phone and some of Robineau's other belongings were found, the young man was not located.

Robineau's body was found two days later after fishermen spotted it in the Indian River Lagoon near the base of the Melbourne Causway.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.