No injuries after quadplex fire in Titusville, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - No injuries were reported after a fire at a quadplex Saturday evening, according to the Titusville Fire Department.

The fire occurred in the 2100 block of Harrison Street.

Officials said crews found a two-story quadplex with heavy fire showing from the back of the building.

The fire was contained to the apartment from which it originated. Officials said the fire appeared to be accidental in nature.​

The Red Cross is assisting occupants of the building, officials said. Brevard County Fire Rescue assisted the Titusville Fire Department.

