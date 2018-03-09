3 things to know about day 6 of jury selection in the Noor Salman trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - The jury selection process is nearing an end in the federal trial of Noor Salman, the widow of the Pulse Nightclub shooter.

As of Thursday evening, 47 people were in the pool of potential jurors. The judge is trying to get a pool of 60 potential jurors by Friday.

Here are three things learned during day six of the proceedings:

1. Pretrial publicity

News 6 has seen a number of jurors who have been dismissed because of their exposure to media coverage over the Pulse Nightclub Massacre and the trial proceedings of Noor Salman. In previous days, people with some exposure to media were allowed to stay because they said they could remain unbiased in their judgment. On Thursday, jurors with more intense exposure to publicity being ruled out seemed to be more common.

2. LGBTQ connections

About a handful of jurors were dismissed because they cannot put aside their feelings that those in the gay community were targeted in the Pulse attack. The judge reminded everyone afterwards that this trial isn't about an attack on the gay community but rather about terrorism.

3. Domestic violence

The fact that the defendant is a woman will absolutely play a role in this trial, according to News 6 legal expert Whitney Boan.

"She is a woman. She is a defendant and her interaction with her husband is inexplicably intertwined with the defense in this case and also the prosecution," Boan said. "A potential juror with some sort of domestic violence history could sway this case."

Those 47 potential jurors are a part of a group that will be whittled down into a jury of 12.

