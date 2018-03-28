Attorneys give closing arguments in attempt to reach Noor Salman jury

The Middle District of Florida courthouse in downtown Orlando where Noor Salman, 31, will be tried for allegedly aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jurors will listen to attorneys for the U.S. government and the defense drive home their cases during closing arguments Wednesday after two weeks of hearing testimony and seeing evidence about the Pulse shooting, the gunman's movements and Noor Salman's actions leading up to the attack.

Salman, 31, is accused by the U.S. government of aiding and abetting her husband Omar Mateen ahead of the June 12, 2016, terror attack on Orlando's Pulse nightclub. She is also charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to the FBI after the attack.

On Tuesday, Salman's lawyers rested their case and the government wrapped up last week.

Assistant U.S. attorneys plan to take three hours Wednesday for their final arguments and the defense team said it will take 90 minutes.

After that, the case goes to 12 jury members to decide. The panel can ask questions and look at any evidence presented in court during their deliberations.

Follow updates Wednesday from the U.S. District Courthouse as both parties present their closing arguments.

