Jury selection begins Thursday in trial of Pulse shooter's widow

Jury selection begins Thursday, March 1 in the federal trial for Noor Salman, the widow of the Pulse shooter.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jury selection begins Thursday in the federal case against the widow of the Pulse shooter.

Noor Salman, 31, is charged with aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors allege she knew about, Omar Mateen's plan to orchestrate a mass shooting in Orlando and even helped him prepare for it.

On June 12, 2016, Mateen opened fire inside the Pulse nightclub on Orange Avenue killing 49 people and injuring more than 50 others. A grand jury indicted Salman on Jan. 12, 2017.

The trial will be held in downtown Orlando, at the Middle District of Florida courthouse about two miles from the nightclub where the shooting happened. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron will preside over the case.

Beginning Thursday at 9 a.m., Salman's defense team and U.S. federal prosecutors worked to whittle down more than 600 potential jurors to the final 12 and several backup jury members.

Potential jurors answered a 27-page questionnaire with 76 questions.

Attorney and News 6 legal expert Mark O'Mara said the questionnaire inquires about people's potential biases and will help eliminate about 30 to 40 percent of the jury pool.

The trial is expected to last about 25 days. Salman faces life in prison if convicted.

Follow live updates from inside the federal courthouse from the News 6 team below and comment with questions:

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.