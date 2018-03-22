Prosecution calls final witnesses in Noor Salman trial

A family photo found in the Pulse gunman's wallet after the shooting. The wallet with the photo of Omar Mateen, his widow Noor Salman and their son was introduce as evidence in court during Salman's federal trial.

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Thursday, the prosecution will wrap up presenting its case against Noor Salman, the widow of the Pulse gunman accused of aiding and abetting Omar Mateen in the terror attack on the Pulse nightclub.

The U.S. government has called dozens of witnesses during the last five days of testimony to show that Salman, 31, knew what Mateen was planning and that she was with him while he was making final preparations. She is also accused of lying to the FBI after the shooting.

Both the gunman’s mother and sister were emotional Wednesday when they testified for the U.S government, talking about their interactions with Salman and Mateen in the days leading up to and after the attack. See a recap of their testimonies here.

FBI technology specialists also testified Wednesday about the cellphones belonging to Mateen and Salman, which included text messages, phone calls and internet search history.

“Your mom I’d (sic) worried and so am I,” Salman said in a text to Mateen at 4:27 a.m. “You know you work tomorrow right?”

When Mateen received the text, the 29-year-old was holed up in a Pulse nightclub bathroom in the middle of carrying out one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

The prosecution plans to finish calling witnesses Thursday and the defense will begin to present its case on behalf of Salman on Monday.

Salman's lawyer, Charles Swift, said the defense has eight to 10 witnesses to call. The case could be ready for jury deliberation by the end of next week.

Follow live updates below from the U.S. District Courthouse in Orlando from News 6 reporters.

