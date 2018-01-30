Noor Salman's attorneys file motion to exclude Pulse phone calls

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lawyers for Noor Salman, the widow of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen, have filed a motion to have more evidence dismissed ahead of her upcoming trial.

Salman's attorneys are asking a judge not to allow Mateen's phone calls to hostage negotiators on the night of the June 2016 attack.

Defense attorneys are arguing the calls, where Mateen confessed to the shooting, would violate Salman's Sixth Amendment right to confront witnesses against her.

Prosecutors have already filed a motion disputing the argument.

Salman is set to stand trial in March on charges of helping her husband carry out the Pulse nightclub attack.

