Potential jurors in Noor Salman case thrown out over sensitivity to evidence

ORLANDO, Fla. - The jury selection process in the federal trial of Noor Salman, the widow of the Pulse gunman Omar Mateen, has not been.

A number of jurors have been dismissed for a variety of reasons -- including some dismissed because of how much time the trial is expected to take -- but News 6 learned Wednesday that several potential jurors have been dismissed because of their sensitivity to graphic evidence that will be shown in court.

In the nearly two years since the attack, the public has seen a lot of footage and even audio recordings of much of the aftermath of the shooting but not of the attack itself. But News 6 has learned that jurors will see some evidence showing the moments Mateen opened fire at the nightclub, killing 49 people.

By our count, three potential jurors have been dismissed in this process thus far, including one Wednesday who said they simply wouldn't be able to handle the graphic evidence that will be released when testimony begins next week.

Last month, Judge Paul Bryon ruled that video of Mateen firing shots into the club will be admitted in trial but video from officers' body cameras showing them bringing out the bodies of those killed will not be shown.



