WATCH LIVE: Legal analyst Mark O'Mara discusses Noor Salman trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - Testimony will continue for the second day on Thursday in the federal trial of Noor Salman, accused of aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, the gunman who attacked the Pulse nightclub in 2016, killing 49 people.

After more than a week of jury selection, attorneys for the U.S. government and Salman's defense delivered their opening statements Wednesday and the first eight witnesses were called to the stand in the U.S. District courtroom in Orlando.

During the first day of testimony, two people who survived the shooting testified in court, telling horrific stories to the jury about how they got out of the club alive. Orlando police officers, a terrorism expert and a crisis negotiator also were called to the stand.

Several body camera and dash camera videos were also shown. At the end of the day Wednesday, Salman's defense team asked U.S. District Judge Paul Byron to consider limiting the amount of already-approved graphic content. The judge denied that request.

The prosecution will continue calling witnesses Thursday. The government's attorneys will begin the day with a body camera video from inside the club after the shooting.

See a recap of the first day of testimony and opening statements here.

Follow the feed below for live updates from the courthouse.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.